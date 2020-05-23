Another+aircraft+bringing+Sri+Lankan+students+from+London+is+due+tomorrow

Another special flight belonging to Sri Lankan Airlines, left the Katunayake International Airport for London at dawn this morning to bring back a group of students stranded in London in England.

Flight UL 503 comprising of a staff of 8 left Sri Lanka at 12.51 am for the Heathrow Airport in London, our Hiru Correspondent said.

At the same time, an aircraft carrying cargo arrived at Katunayake at about 3.05 am today from London.

The aircraft that left Sri Lanka for London at dawn, today is due to arrive back at the Katunayake Airport tomorrow morning.