Second+Navy+Soldier+to+recover+leaves+the+hospital

321 Navy personnel infected with the Coronavirus have been hospitalized and are being treated.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 31 of the 33 infected persons identified yesterday were members of the Navy. He also said that the other two were persons who had close contact with them and were from quarantine centers.

Together with the four Coronavirus infected persons identified today the number of persons hospitalized and receiving treatment under medical supervision is 553.

At the same time another member of the Navy who was being treated at the Infectious Diseases Hospital has recovered fully and left the hospital, the Navy Media Unit said.

Accordingly, the total number of persons who have recovered is 194.

46 persons who were in quarantine, in Wards 11 and 12 of the Welisara hospital under supervision of the Sri Lanka Air force were released today subsequent to completing their period of quarantine.

Attention has been focused on re-opening based on health protection methods, beauty salons and hair cutting salons which were closed temporarily.

It is said that the Ministry of Health has planned to issue guidelines in relevance to this.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health it was said that attention was focused on this at a discussion held yesterday between Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and veterans in the field of beauty.

Meanwhile, a special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left for London England from the Katunayake International Airport at dawn this morning to bring back a group of Sri Lankan students stranded there.

Flight UL 503 comprising of a staff of 8 left Sri Lanka at 12.51 am for Heathrow Airport in London.

At the same time an aircraft carrying cargo from London reached the Katunayake Airport at 3.05 am this morning.

The flight which left for London at dawn is scheduled to return to the island tomorrow morning.