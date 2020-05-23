1,200 persons stranded in Colombo leave for their villages and home towns

Former Air force Commander, Governor of the Western Province, Marshal of Air Force Roshan Goonatilleke said that about 1200 persons who were stranded within the Western Province unable to return to their homes due to the curfew, were transported to their villages and home towns today.

He further said that under this programme, priority was given to those suffering from illnesses, those who had arrived in Colombo to obtain treatment and pregnant women.

These persons are due to be in quarantine under the Public Health Inspector of the area for a period of 14 days.

People who had been staying in the Mirihana Police Division and the Nugegoda Division were transported thus using Sri Lanka Transport Board buses.

Meanwhile, during the 24 hours ending at 6.00 in the morning today, 558 persons who violated the curfew were arrested.

The number of vehicles taken into Police custody during this period is 139.

The number of persons arrested during the entire period, the curfew was in force is 46,842 and 12,152 vehicles have been taken into police custody.