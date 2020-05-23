Three (03) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 197

Three more patients Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health said.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered is now 197.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-05| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 755

Recovered and discharged - 197

Active cases - 553

New Cases for the day - 04

Observation in Hospitals – 137

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 27,828