SL Coronavirus update - the husband of the deceased was selling bakery products

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 20:22

The 9th Coronavirus death was reported in Sri Lanka this evening. The deceased was a 44-year-old female, a resident of Colombo 15 who was receiving treatment at the IDH. She had been sick and remained in her house for about a month. She was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital only two days ago as her condition deteriorated.

According to Chief Medical Officer of Colombo Ruwan Wijayamuni, she had been transferred to the IDH Hospital for further treatment after receiving confirmation that she was diagnosed with covid-19 virus.

She was pronounced dead this afternoon, while she was being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital after her condition got worse. The husband of the woman who died today, has been selling bakery products in a three-wheeler in the area.

Details regarding how the deceased patient from the 13th floor of the Methsanda housing scheme in Mutwal contracted the virus has not been revealed as yet. Individuals who associate her closely have been sent for quarantine while a PCR test has been conducted on her husband who was selling bakery products for a living.

Meanwhile, 3 more COVID -19 patients were reported today. One patient was identified in the Bandaranayakepura area in Rajagiriya and another from Saalamulla in Kolonnawa.

A special grade nursing officer from the Colombo National Hospital’s merchant ward, who is a resident of Malabe, has also contracted the Coronavirus. The nursing officer has been admitted to the IDH for treatment while PCR tests have been conducted on members of her family.

The coronavirus infected patient from Bandaranayakepura in Rajagiriya has been identified as a three-wheel driver.  Chief Health Officer of Sri Jayawardanapura Kotte, Manoj Rodrigo stated that this person is a drug addict and how he has been infected virus is still unclear.

The other patient discovered from Saalamulla in Kolonnawa has been identified as a 31-year-old male driver attached to the Kolonnawa Multi-Purpose Cooperative society. There are no reports on how he contracted the virus. He had undertaken a PCR test before and was tested negative for infection of the virus but now he has tested positive after admitting to hospital for symptoms. Once again It is not known how he was infected with the disease as of yet.  27 persons who kept close contact with this patient have been sent for quarantine. He has been involved in distribution.

Meanwhile, Salamulla -Sweetiege Watta and Bunt Eka Pahala Watta where he lives have been isolated after the incident. The wholesale cooperative he worked has been disinfected.

Considering the prevailing situation, the President of the Association of Medical Laboratory Professionals Ravi Kumudesh has requested urgently for a laboratory where PCR investigations can be conducted at the Colombo National Hospital.

Meanwhile, Army commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 138 persons were sent for quarantine today. Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi stated that 50% of coronavirus patients in the country have shown no symptoms.

