Sixteen (16) more patients recover from covid -19 : SL country total for recoveries increases to 213

Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health announced that sixteen (16) more Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered were discharged from hospital.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered is now 213.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-05| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 760

Recovered and discharged - 213

Active cases - 538

New Cases for the day - 09

Observation in Hospitals – 145

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 27,828