'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Coronavirus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Meanwhile, several parallel programs including the disinfection of public places, continued today.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society was conducted today. Accordingly, many magistrate court premises including Homagama, Avissawella, Kaduwela, Mount Lavinia and Nugegoda were disinfected.

Meanwhile, the Programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, was carried out today. Accordingly, the Duresksha Mapiya sevana in Mawathagama, Padukka and the Senehase Navathena Elders home in West Horawala, Padukka were disinfected.