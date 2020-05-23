සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

French doctors say that new evidence suggest the first known coronavirus patient in France was in December

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 19:46

French+doctors+say+that+new+evidence+suggest+the+first+known++coronavirus+patient+in+France+was+in+December+

There's new evidence that have surfaced that the new coronavirus may have been in Europe weeks earlier than was previously thought according to foreign media reports. Doctors at a Paris hospital in France say they've found evidence that a patient admitted in December was infected with Covid-19.

This patient was treated in a hospital near Paris on 27 December for suspected pneumonia has had actually had the coronavirus, his doctor has said. The patient, who has since recovered, said he had no idea where he caught the virus as he had not travelled abroad.

Foreign media reports suggest that If verified, this finding would show that the virus was already circulating in Europe at that time, way before the first known cases were diagnosed in France or Italy.

The French team of doctors looked at people admitted to the hospital with flu-like illness between December 2 and January 16 who were not ultimately diagnosed with influenza. They have tested frozen samples from those patients for coronavirus.

This means the virus may have arrived in Europe almost a month earlier than previously thought.

According to the team at Groupe Hospitalier Paris Seine in Saint-Denis, covid-19 was already spreading in France in late December 2019, a month before the official first cases in the country was reported.

They wrote these findings in a study published on Sunday in the International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents.

Two weeks ago, a post-mortem examination carried out in California revealed that the first coronavirus-related death in the USA was almost a month earlier than previously thought.

 
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.