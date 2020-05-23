සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Elections commission chairman says that the commission will meet again to discuss

Tuesday, 05 May 2020 - 20:37

Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya states that the Elections Commission is due to meet in order to discuss the legal status of conducting the general election.

The Hiru news team also inquired about the letter from the Attorney General yesterday to the Election Commission regarding the conduct of the next general election in adherence to the legal provisions.

Although it was initially decided to hold the general election on April 25, following the dissolution of parliament, the Election Commission decided not to hold the election on that date considering the coronavirus situation in the country.

However, on April 20, the commission decided to conduct the general election on the 20th of June.

Accordingly, certain political parties expressed their views stating that the acceptance of nominations for the next general election on the 16th, 17th and 18th of March, which are considered holidays, is not valid.

Subsequently, the Election Commission inquired from the Attorney General regarding this matter.

In response, the Attorney General informed the Elections Commission to comply with the provision in the law and take necessary steps to hold the general election.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court today decided to consider a fundamental rights petition, which has been filed requesting an order to be issued  declaring the gazette notification for the June 20 general election as null and void, on the 11th of May.

