Trouble ahead for 22 MPs of the 'yahapalana' government

The Public Administration Ministry has decided to file cases against 22 MPs including ministers, deputy ministers and State ministers of the Good Governance Administration. Cases will be filed for not returning their official residences so far.

It is reported that all these MPs have been occupied their officials residences irrespective of the final notices issued to them, three months ago.

The Public Administration Ministry will file cases against Rauff Hakeem and Chandrani Bandara, Edward Gunasekera, Dunesh Gankanda, Lakshman Seneviratne, Amir Ali, J.C Alawathuwela, Ashok Abeysinghe, Champikaa Premadasa, Vadivel Suresh, H.M.M. Haaris and Faizal Kaasim.

Cases will be also filed against, Ravindra Samaraweera, Abdul Haleem, Selvam Adeikalanadhan, Faizer Musthapha, Chandima Weerakody, Dulip Wijesekara, T.B Ekanayake, and A.L.M Hisbullah.

Taking legal action against them were delayed due to the coronavirus threat but steps will be taken to do so on May 11th.