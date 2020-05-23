United Kingdom reports the highest death toll due to covid-19 in Europe, with 29, 427 deaths

UK has recorded the highest death toll in Europe due to COVID-19 with 29,427 deaths, surpassing the total for Italy which is 29,315 deaths
Around the world 255,174 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 70,759 deaths.
The ten countries with the highest reported deaths as at 5 May
- USA 70,759
- UK 29,427
- Italy 29,315
- Spain 25,613
- France 25,201
- Belgium 8,016
- Brazil 7,367
- Germany 6,993
- Iran 6,340
- Netherlands 5,168
Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.30 pm 05/05/2020.