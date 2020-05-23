United Kingdom reports the highest death toll due to covid-19 in Europe, with 29, 427 deaths

UK has recorded the highest death toll in Europe due to COVID-19 with 29,427 deaths, surpassing the total for Italy which is 29,315 deaths

Around the world 255,174 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 70,759 deaths.

The ten countries with the highest reported deaths as at 5 May

USA 70,759

UK 29,427

Italy 29,315

Spain 25,613

France 25,201

Belgium 8,016

Brazil 7,367

Germany 6,993

Iran 6,340

Netherlands 5,168

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.30 pm 05/05/2020.