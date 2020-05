196 Sri Lankans who were stranded in UK due to Covid-19, arrived at the Katunayake airport early this morning.Our correspondent said that they had arrived in a special repatriation flight of the Sri Lankan Airlines.

Reports say that a group of Sri Lankans stranded in USA and Canada had also come to London to come to Sri Lanka in this flight.

Subsequently the army took them for quarantine in the buses that had been arranged for these students.