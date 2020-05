A fire has erupted in the 48-storey skyscraper, the abbco Tower in Sharjah, one of the largest cities in the United Arab Emirates.The flames, which flared up to the sky, was showering debris on cars in the streets below.Foreign media reports that a large number of firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, using a large number of fire trucks and drones.

They are now trying to cool the 48-floor building down whihc is situated in Al Nahda in Sharjah.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or of the likely cause of the fire.