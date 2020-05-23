සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

All island curfew from 8.00pm tonight until 5.00am on Monday 11 May

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 8:54

Curfew which was lifted at 5.00 am today (Wednesday, 06 May) in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will be re-imposed from 8.00 pm today Wednesday, 6th May, until 5.00 am on Monday, 11th May.

The President’s Media Division announced that the curfew therefore, will be in force all island from 8.00 pm today, Wednesday, 6th May until 5.00 am on Monday, 11th May.

The Curfew imposed in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will continue until further notice.

While the curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam, the resumption of civilian life and state and private sector activities will begin from Monday, 11th May.

Both public and private sector entities in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam should re-commence their work from Monday, 11th May.

Head of each entity should ensure strict adherence to the prescribed health guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus while carrying out their operations.

The responsibility to decide who should come to office work and their number lies with head of each state and private sector organization including Departments, Corporations and Boards.

The Government expects the public will refrain from gathering unnecessarily by following above guidelines even when the curfew is lifted.

Revival of the economy and the resumption of civilian life will take place while curfew regulations are effective and controlling unnecessary congregation of people as a measure to prevent the spread of the disease is a prime objective of this mechanism.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the above matter remain unchanged.

The press release issued by the President’s Media Division on 4th May regarding the resumption of civilian life while the curfew is in force, is given below;




