Britain surpasses Italy in Coronavirus deaths – an increase in the daily death toll in America

The number of deaths due to the Coronavirus worldwide has exceeded 258,000 and the number of infected persons is 3, 724,463.

In America where there was a drop in the daily death toll during the past two days, the number deaths increased by 2,343 in the past 24 hours.

According to foreign reports the total number of deaths in America is now 72,264 and the number infected is 1, 237, 579.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that the Corona Task Force which was established in the country since two weeks ago will be shut down.

Anyhow, health sectors in America objecting to this decision said that the Coronavirus could spread further in the country.

At the same time, yesterday Britain surpassed the second highest number of deaths which were reported from Italy.

693 deaths due to the Coronavirus were reported in UK during the past 24 hours increasing the total death toll to 29,427.

The total number of deaths in Italy is 29,315.

Foreign reports said that the number of infected persons reported from Britain is 194,990.