A+special+flight+leaves+for+Singapore+to+bring+back+stranded+Sri+Lankans+

A special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left for Singapore this morning from the Katunayake Airport to bring back to the island 180 Sri Lankan students stranded in Singapore unable to return to the country.

Flight UL 302 left for Singapore thus and our Hiru Airport Correspondent said that ten Singapore nationals who were in this country unable to return to their country due to the Coronavirus were also transported in this aircraft.

Meanwhile, Director of the Medical Research Institute Borella Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said that if we work with attention through scientific and technological methods, there is a possibility that the Coronavirus could be brought under control.

He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.