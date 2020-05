Sri Lankan Airlines has decided to launch cargo services to 27 destinations worldwide, per week in order to raise the standard of the Export Industry.



This programme will be launched from 18 May, and under this, Sri Lankan export items will be transported on Sri Lankan airlines aircraft to destinations such as London, Frankfurt in Europe, Beijing, Shanghai, Guanxhou and Canton in China, Melbourne, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo and Narita in Japan, Doha, Dubai, Male and Daka.



Sri Lankan Airlines hope to deploy their newest aircraft A 320 and A330 Airbuses for this purpose.