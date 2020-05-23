Persons who had contact with the woman at Modera, who died from the Coronavirus to be subject for PCR testing

Obtaining of samples for PCR testing of persons who had contact with the woman who was a resident of the Meth Sanda Sevana Apartment Complex in Modera, Colombo who died from the Coronavirus has commenced by now.



Medical Officer of Health at the Colombo Municipal Council Dr. Sasanka Ranasinghe said that the PCR tests will be carried out on a group of more than 60 first-level contacts.



Samples were obtained from members of her family yesterday.