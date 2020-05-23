Intelligence+operation+to+locate+virus+carriers+of+new+patients+identified+in+Colombo

A special intelligence operation has been launched to discover how the Coronavirus infected the four persons identified from Colombo yesterday.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Team, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that he intends presenting an opinion on the disease carriers, today.

Four individuals from four areas in Colombo, infected with the Coronavirus were identified yesterday.

That was from Modera – Colombo, Bandaranaikepura- Rajagiriya, Salamulla – Kolonnawa and Malabe.

Anyhow, a spokesman of the Infectious Diseases Hospital said that the second PCR test carried out on the Nursing Controller of a Special Grade at the Colombo National Hospital from Malabe, proved that she had not been infected with the Coronavirus.

1,200 persons resident in the B section of the Modera – Meth Sanda Sevana apartment complex where the woman who died of the Coronavirus lived, were put into self-quarantine yesterday evening.

The 44 year old woman died while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of IDH.

Modera, Public Health Inspector Shehan Athukorale told the Hiru News Team that random PCR testing of persons living in the apartment complexes of Meth Sanda Sevana and Randiya Uyana is being carried out at present.

In addition, with the identification of a Coronavirus infected patient from Bandaranaikepura - Rajagiriya, 29 persons of that area were sent to quarantine centers.

They are also being subject to PCR testing and health sectors said that no one is allowed to go in or out of that area, currently.

Another Coronavirus infected patient was identified from Salamulla in Kolonnawa yesterday, and no details have been discovered regarding how he contracted the virus.

Anyhow, 28 persons who had close contact with this individual were sent to the Punani Quarantine Center, the police said.

The first PCR test was done on the Special Grade Nursing officer of the Colombo National Hospital by the Colombo Medical Faculty and since it was confirmed that she had contracted the virus she was admitted to IDH.

However, during the second PCR test carried out there, it was revealed that she had not been infected.

However, her bio-samples have been sent to the Medical Research Institute in Colombo for further testing.

In the meantime, the Director of the Medical Research Unit in Borella, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said while participating in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning that, if everything is done scientifically and based on technology with attention, it will be possible to control the Coronavirus.