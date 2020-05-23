සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Intelligence operation to locate virus carriers of new patients identified in Colombo

Wednesday, 06 May 2020 - 13:57

Intelligence+operation+to+locate+virus+carriers+of+new+patients+identified+in+Colombo

A special intelligence operation has been launched to discover how the Coronavirus infected the four persons identified from Colombo yesterday.

In response to an inquiry made by the Hiru News Team, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that he intends presenting an opinion on the disease carriers, today.

Four individuals from four areas in Colombo, infected with the Coronavirus were identified yesterday.

That was from Modera – Colombo, Bandaranaikepura- Rajagiriya, Salamulla – Kolonnawa and Malabe.

Anyhow, a spokesman of the Infectious Diseases Hospital said that the second PCR test carried out on the Nursing Controller of a Special Grade at the Colombo National Hospital from Malabe, proved that she had not been infected with the Coronavirus.

1,200 persons resident in the B section of the Modera – Meth Sanda Sevana apartment complex where the woman who died of the Coronavirus lived, were put into self-quarantine yesterday evening.

The 44 year old woman died while being treated at the Intensive Care Unit of IDH.

Modera, Public Health Inspector Shehan Athukorale told the Hiru News Team that random PCR testing of persons living in the apartment complexes of Meth Sanda Sevana and Randiya Uyana is being carried out at present.

In addition, with the identification of a Coronavirus infected patient from Bandaranaikepura - Rajagiriya, 29 persons of that area were sent to quarantine centers.

They are also being subject to PCR testing and health sectors said that no one is allowed to go in or out of that area, currently.

Another Coronavirus infected patient was identified from Salamulla in Kolonnawa yesterday, and no details have been discovered regarding how he contracted the virus.

Anyhow, 28 persons who had close contact with this individual were sent to the Punani Quarantine Center, the police said.

The first PCR test was done on the Special Grade Nursing officer of the Colombo National Hospital by the Colombo Medical Faculty and since it was confirmed that she had contracted the virus she was admitted to IDH.

However, during the second PCR test carried out there, it was revealed that she had not been infected.

However, her bio-samples have been sent to the Medical Research Institute in Colombo for further testing.

In the meantime, the Director of the Medical Research Unit in Borella, Dr. Jayaruwan Bandara said while participating in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning that, if everything is done scientifically and based on technology with attention, it will be possible to control the Coronavirus.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.