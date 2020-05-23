The monkey arriving on a bicycle and attempting to abduct a child, shocks social media (video)

A video depicting a monkey trying to abduct a small child is being circulated on Social Media at present.

When a woman and her two daughters were seated on a bench, a monkey which arrived on a small bicycle tried to grab the smaller girl.

The video showing how the monkey dragged the little girl on to the ground and pulled her a short distance along the road from the bench had been recorded.

Anyhow, the monkey which got scared due to people in the vicinity shouting, dropped the child and fled.

This incident was reported from the village of Thanjunsari in Indonesia.

The following video depicts the incident.