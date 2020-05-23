4880+persons+still+in+quarantine

196 Sri Lankan students from London, England arrived at dawn this morning at the Katunayake Airport on Flight UL 504 of Sri Lankan Airlines.

It is reported that a group of Sri Lankans who were in the United States of America and Canada had also come to London to travel back to Sri Lanka.

These students were taken for quarantine in buses prepared by the Sri Lanka Army to two private tourist hotels in Waskaduwa and Negombo.

Meanwhile, a special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left for Singapore this morning from the Katunayake Airport to bring back to the island 180 Sri Lankan students stranded in Singapore unable to return to the country.

Flight UL 302 left for Singapore thus and our Hiru Airport Correspondent said that ten Singapore nationals who were in this country unable to return to their country due to the Coronavirus were also transported in this aircraft.

At the same time 260 Sri Lankans who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates are due to be repatriated to Sri Lanka in another Sri Lankan Airlines aircraft.

Also, it is reported that more Sri Lankans stranded in Australia, Belarus, Bangladesh, Japan, the Maldives Islands and Malaysia are to be repatriated in the future.

In the meantime, 27 persons who completed their period of quarantine left the Kandakadu Quarantine Camp today. Our Hiru Correspondent said they were residents of Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo-12.

5,136 persons have completed quarantine up to now and another 4,880 remain in quarantine centers.

During the 24 hours ending at 6.00 am today, 394 persons who violated the curfew were arrested and the number of vehicles taken into police custody during the same period is 87.

From March 20 when the curfew was first imposed up to now, 47,236 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew and 12,239 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

The curfew which was lifted at 5.00 am today in all areas except in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be re-imposed at 8 tonight.

The President’s Media Division said that subsequently the curfew will be in force across the entire island until 5.00 am on Monday 11 May.

Anyhow, the curfew will remain in force until further notice in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam. Returning people’s lives to normal even while the curfew is in force will begin in these districts onn Monday 11.

Meanwhile, participating in the ‘Rata saha Heta’ programme telecast on Hiru TV, Chairman of the Ports Authority Retired General Daya Ratnayake said that all work at the Port was being carried out in compliance with advice given by health sectors, without any obstructions.