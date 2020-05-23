Two+Fundamental+Rights+Petitions+to+the+Supreme+Court+against+the+General+Election

Two fundamental rights petitions were filed today at the Supreme Court requesting that an order be issued stating that holding the Parliamentary Election on 20 June is against the Constitution. The Policy Alternatives Center and its Executive Director Dr. Pakiyasothy Saravanamuttu has filed these petitions. Even previously, a fundamental rights petition was filed by Lawyer Charith Gunaratne, the son of President’s Counsel, former Governor Maithri Gunaratne, requesting the Supreme Court to rule preventing the General Election from being held.