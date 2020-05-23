Reports+that+the+Navy+is+quitting+the+covid-19+operations+are+false

Has the Navy withdrawn from the Covid-19 control operations? – Here is the truth!



Reports that the Navy has withdrawn from Covid-19 control operations are false.

The Navy said that there is absolutely no truth in the reports being published that the Navy has temporarily withdrawn from Covid-19 control operations.

This was declared in a statement issued by the Navy Media Spokesman Lieutenant Commander Isuru Sooriyabandara.



The English text of the statement is given below;

01. False information that the Sri Lanka Navy has temporarily withdrawn from the Covid-19 Control campaign, is being circulated on several social networks and news websites. lt is emphasized that Sri Lanka Navy has not quit any operations carried out by the Navy inthe national mechanism of controlling Covid-l9 and is doing its utmost contribution for the endeavor.02. ln addition, it is also announced that the Sri Lanka Navy has taken legal action against institutions and persons who are publishing such false information.W.M.l R.L.SuriyabandaraLieutenant CommanderMedia Coordinating OfficerFor Navy Commander