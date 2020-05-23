Rain in many areas this evening as well – warning to be alert regarding accidents which could be caused by lightning

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western,

Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, North-western and Uva provinces and in Ampara and Mannar

districts this evening or at night.

Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces and in the Kalutara district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

The Department of Meteorology advises that people should seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

People should avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during

Thunderstorms as well as using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms.

Use of open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc., should be avoided.

At the same time people should beware of fallen trees and power lines due to strong winds.

The Meteorology Department requests people to contact the local disaster management authorities for emergency assistance.

At the same time, the Fisheries Department said that it would be best if single-day boats and small vessels refrain from fishing activities from 1.30 am tomorrow off the coasts from Mannar to Galle via Trincomalee.

The Meteorology Department said that the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam via Colombo, Galle, Hambantota and Batticaloa, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, due to an active system of clouds, associated with sudden increases in speeds of winds – up to 70 – 80 kilometers per hour in the above mentioned shallow and deep sea areas is high.

Fishing and naval communities are warned to be vigilant as a result.