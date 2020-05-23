Chairman of Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha who violated curfew regulations, fined

The six suspects including the Chairman of the Akuressa Pradeshiya Sabha who were arrested due to coming on a pilgrimage to Sri Pada without a curfew pass were ordered to pay today, Rs. 1,600 each by the Magistrate of Hatton, as fines.

That was subsequent to the suspects accepting that they were guilty of the offence committed.

Meanwhile, eight suspects including the Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council who were remanded for the offence of violating quarantine regulations were released on surety bail today.

At the same time, a former Chairman of the Chilaw Pradeshiya Sabha who was caught transporting illegal liquor was taken into custody together with his lorry by Police near the Madampe Hospital road barrier.