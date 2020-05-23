Petition filed, seeking the release of the lawyer taken into custody regarding the Easter attacks

The lawyer, representing Attorney-at-Law Hijaz Hisbullah who was taken into custody on suspicion by the Criminal Investigation Department, regarding last year’s Easter Sunday attacks and is being detained, filed a fundamental rights petition at the Supreme Court today requesting his clients release.

The Hiru Court Correspondent said that the six persons including the Acting IGP, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Attorney General have been named as respondents.

The fundamental rights petition states that the reason for the arrest and detention of his client, by the CID on 14 April has not been mentioned.