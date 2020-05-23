Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 774

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all three of them were attached to the Welisara Navy Camp.

The country total increased to 774 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-06| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 774

Recovered and discharged - 215

Active cases - 550

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals – 153

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 29,378

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 06-May 03 Tbc* 05-May 20 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated