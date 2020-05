Ranil Jayawardena has been appointed as the Minister of International Trade in the British Parliament.



Foreign media reports that the appointment was made by Prime Minister Borin Johnson today.



Ranil Jayawardena was elected to the British Parliament representing the state of Hampshire from 2015 onwards.



Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in 2019, Theresa May, appointed Ranil Jayawardena as her Trade Representative for Sri Lanka.