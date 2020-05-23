Kataragama - Kirivehera is ready for the Hiru ‘Seela Paramithawa’ (Video)

The birth, enlightenment and the death of the Lord Buddha is celebrated on Vesak full moon poya day. Vesak Full Moon Poya Day is of great significance since it marks the three major events in the life of Lord Buddha, which falls tomorrow.

The government has requested Buddhist devotees to commemorate the Vesak celebrations by giving priority to “Prathipathi Pooja”.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of this year's Vesak Festival was held at Temple Trees under the patronage of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Hiru ‘Seela Paramithawa’ organized by Hiru Media Network will be held at Kataragama - Kirivehera from 5.30 am to 6.00 pm tomorrow.

Pilgrims are invited to participate in the ceremony from home and a ‘Adhsitana Pooja’ will be held offering blessings to the nation at 5.30 pm.

The Hiru media network invites everyone to join by lighting a lamp at 5.45 pm.