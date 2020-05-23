Putin's popularity down due to coronavirus - (Video)

The number of deaths due to coronavirus infection in the US is 72,285.

There are 3,747,400 cases of infection reported from various countries around the world.

The number of deaths worldwide is 258,973.

In the meantime, a Mayor in Belleville, USA is reported to have contracted the coronavirus before the virus was reported from China last year according foreign media reports.

Spain, Italy, France and the UK, which had been the epicentre of virus transmission in the European region, have seen a gradual decrease in deaths, but the death toll in Spain has risen today in comparison to the last three days.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin's popularity has fallen from 63 percent to 59 percent.

It was according to a survey on the work carried out to control coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon today made a controversial statement that there is no evidence to state whether the deadly covid 19 virus was a naturally-occurring virus or was created in a laboratory and also that there was no evidence to say that the spread started from China.