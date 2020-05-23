Weather forecast 7 May - Thundershowers will develop in several places over the next few days

The National Meteorological Cente states that showers or thunder showers are likely in most parts of the island in the next few days.



Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.



Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara, Nuwara-Eliya and Polonnaruwa districts.



Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam, Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.