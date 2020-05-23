Today is Vesak full moon poya day, commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of the lord Buddha.

Buddhists commemorate three important events that took place in the life of lord Buddha on this day. First comes the birth of Siddhartha Gautama. The second event was Siddharta Gautam’s supreme attainment as the Buddha, the Enlightened One. The third event was lord Buddha’s Parinibbana.

A large number of historical events such as the arrival of King Vijaya and the construction of the Ruwanweli Stupa by King Dutugemunu on the invitation of King Maniakitha Na, have taken place on this full Vesak full moon day.

The government has requested Buddhist devotees to commemorate the Vesak celebrations by giving priority to the religious observances from home due to the coronavirus situation in the country.