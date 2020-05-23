සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thursday 07 May: Covid-19, World situation report - Italy produces a vaccine against coronavirus

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 8:33

Thursday+07+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report+-+Italy+produces+a+vaccine+against+coronavirus+

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 3,822,860 while 265,076 patients have died due to the virus infection. Meanwhile, 1,302,891 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,254,893 active patients around the world including 48,211 reported to be in critical condition.

Italy has for the first time developed a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine was manufactured according to tests carried out using rats. Researchers say the vaccine has been successfully tested on humans.

Worldwide, the number of corona related deaths rose to 264,807, with 3,818,577 people infected. Also, 1,292,296 people have recovered from the virus.

Deaths continue to rise in the United States, with 2,520 deaths reported in the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths was 74,791 and the total number of infections was 1,262,693.

In the United Kingdom, 649 coronavirus related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 30,076. The number of infected people in the country has now exceeded 200,000.

India have begun repatriation of nearly 15,000 Indians, trapped in 12 countries. According to Indian reports, 60 planes have been deployed for this purpose.

In the past twenty-four hours, 92 new corona related deaths have been reported in India. The number of infections increased to 52,987 with the dignosis of 3,587 new cases.

 

Countries with over 100,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,263,092
  • Spain                    253,682
  • Italy                      214,457
  • United Kingdom    201,101
  • France                  174,191
  • Germany              168,162
  • Russia                  165,929
  • Turkey                 131,744
  • Brazil                   126,611
  • Iran                     101,650

 

Global death count

Around the world 265,076 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 74,799 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         74,799
  • UK                           30,076
  • Italy                          29,684
  • Spain                       25,857 
  • France                     25,809      

Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.00 am 07/05/2020.






we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.