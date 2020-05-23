‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ centered around Kataragama - Kiriwehera

The ‘Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ organized by the Hiru Media Network for Vesak which marks the birth, enlightenment and passing away into Nirvana of the Lord Buddha, will be at the Kataragama - Kiriwehera sacred area, throughout the day.

Everyone can join Hiru Seela Paramithawa’ from their homes.

Accordingly, the ‘Phewas Samadan ‘will be held at 5.30 am today and will be conducted by the Chief Incumbent of the Kataragama - Kirivehera Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Kobawaka Dhamminda Thero, Chief Sanghanayake of Ruhunu Magampattuwe.

Pitigala Dhamma Vinitha Thero will deliver a Dhamma sermon at 7.30 am and the live Dhamma discussion will be held from 9.00 am on the timely theme of ‘Arogya Paramalabha’. Medirigiriya Siddhartha Thero, lecturer of the University of Peradeniya, Senaratne Kariyawasam and renowned astrologer Nishantha Perera will attend the discussion.

The ‘Ughasana’ poetical Dhamma sermon on the ‘Sambuddha Parinirvanaya’ will be conducted by Ven. Massanne Vijitha Thero and Ven. Wadupola Wimaladassi Thero from 3.30 pm.

Many religious programs including Dhamma Sermons, Dhamma Discussions and other activities have been organized throughout the day.

At 5.30 pm, a ‘Maha Adhistana Pooja’ will be held to invoke blessings to the nation.

The Hiru media network invites everyone to join in by lighting a lamp in every house at 5.45 pm.

Arrangements have been made to broadcast all live programs through Hiru FM and Hiru TV.