සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Island wide curfew - employees will not be retrenched - Allowances for Grama Niladharis approved

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 10:32

Island+wide+curfew+-+employees+will+not+be+retrenched+-+Allowances+for+Grama+Niladharis+approved

The country's island wide curfew that is in force will be in place until 5.00 am on Monday, 11 May.

According to the police, curfew has been imposed on the Vesak Poya day and the weekend holidays in line with the measures taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ajith Rohana stated that on the Vesak Poya day, people should follow the health guidelines in observing religious ceremonies.

The management of Beruwala Fisheries Harbour stated that due to the Vesak Poya day all services of the Beruwala Fisheries Harbour will not be in operation today and tomorrow.

It has been decided to completely disinfect the port premises today with the assistance of the STF.

Labour Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said yesterday that the employers' union had agreed not to retrench any private sector employees.

He stated that an agreement was reached during the discussion held between the officials of the Ministry of Labour, Employers' Association and Trade Union representatives.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has approved the payment of an additional monthly allowance to Grama Niladharis, Agricultural Officers, Economic Development Officers and Family Health Officers.

The Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardena stated that the approval has been granted and steps will be taken from next week in this regard and a fuel allowance of Rs. 450 per month for a GN division covered, and Rs 600 per month for two GN divisions if an extra GN division is covered, and a communication allowance of Rs 1,000 and traveling allowance of Rs 1,200 for travel within a GN division.

Cabinet approval was also granted to repatriate Sri Lankans who have overstayed in Kuwait beyond the visa period.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.