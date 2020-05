A Sri Lankan has been infected with a coronavirus in Kulshi, Chittagong, Bangladesh.



Reports say that this is the first time a foreigner has been infected with the virus in Bangladesh.



The 45-year-old Sri Lankan working in a garment factory in the Karnauli Export Processing Zone has been infected with the virus.



Thirteen people including two Sri Lankan nationals have been arrested in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India for violating quarantine orders and staying in a mosque.



According to Indian reports, the two Sri Lankans have been remanded and 11 others have been released on bail.