More than 90,000 health workers worldwide with coronavirus

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 13:18

More than 90,000 health workers worldwide are believed to have contracted the coronavirus, according to the International Council of Nurses.

They warn that it is likely to increase to 200,000 in the face of a continuing shortage of safety equipment.

In a statement, the International Nurses Council said 260 nurses had died of the virus.

They have revealed this information based on information collected from government nurses unions and media reports in 30 countries.

More than 20 staff members of the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro including his communications chief and national security minister  have been infected with Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with the outbreak of coronavirus in India, the state government of Maharashtra has ordered 25,000 private sector doctors to report to government hospitals immediately.

