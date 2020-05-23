සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

“Arogyya Parama Laba Santhutti Paraman Dhanan” - Health is the primary wealth while Happiness is an enduring wealth, a Vesak withput pandals and dhansal but with religious observances

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 19:25

Today is an important day not only for the Sri Lankan people but also for the Buddhist community worldwide. Today is Vesak full moon poya day, commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of the lord Buddha.

Buddhists commemorate three important events that took place in the life of lord Buddha on this day. First comes the birth of Siddhartha Gautama. The second event was Siddharta Gautam’s supreme attainment as the Buddha, the Enlightened One. The third event was lord Buddha’s Parinibbana.

Sri Lankan’s could not celebrate Vesak due to the Easter attack last year.

This year we have had to celebrate Vesak in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Not only the people around the world, but Sri Lankans too have become victims of the coronavirus. Therefore, in the face of curfew and in accordance with the guideline given by the government and health authorities, Vesak has to be celebrated from our homes to ensure our own safety.

The theme of this year's 2564th Sambuddha Jayanthi is timely, it sates “Arogyya Parama Laba Santutti Paraman Dhanan” meaning that Health is the primary wealth while Happiness is an enduring wealth”

There are no white-clad devotees walking to the temples in the morning if not what would be typical for a Vesak day.

Temples that are normally filled with devotees carrying incense and oil lamps were relatively empty today.

There are no dansals, lanterns, pandals, or other decorations that show the unity, generosity, sacrifice, talent and creativity of the people.

However, more than ever, the houses were adorned with lanterns and various other

No devotee has come to pay homage to the Tooth Relic one of the key places for the Buddhists in the country.

However, the ceremonies performed by the Dalada Maligawa were held this morning with the participation of the Diyawadana Nilame.

Historical sites in Anuradhapura including the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya and the Mihintale Pilgrimage were deserted without people today.

However, our regional correspondent Athula Bandara stated that all the religious ceremonies were conducted in the morning.

Religious observances were held in all the historical sites in Polonnaruwa without the participation of devotees.

