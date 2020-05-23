Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 804

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 804 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Six of the seven infected persons identified today are Navy personnel. The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the other infected was a 13 month old infant of a Navy couple who are infected with the coronavirus at the Welisara Navy camp.
The Director General of Health Services stated that the couple's eldest child was also infected yesterday.
Yesterday, 29 people were diagnosed with covid-19 infection and 24 out of 29 were Navy personnel while the other 05 were close associates of them.
17 more Covid-19 positive patients completely recovered and were discharged from hospital today, bringing the total recoveries to 232:
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-07| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 804
Recovered and discharged - 232
Active cases - 563
New Cases for the day - 07
Observation in Hospitals – 134
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 30,525
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
06-May
|
07*
|
Tbc*
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated