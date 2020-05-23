සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A request by the Secretary to the president from the public servants

Thursday, 07 May 2020 - 20:04

Given the current state of affairs in the country, Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara has requested all government staff to donate the May salary or part of it.

The request has been made in writing to the Secretary of the Ministries, Provincial, District and Divisional Secretaries, Departments, Corporations, State Banks and Statutory Institutions.

The letter issued by the Secretary to the President states that foreign debt repayments have been severely hampered due to the government revenue streams being curtailed

Public service salaries and allowances cost nearly Rs. 100 billion per month, and if one can use that money to pay widows and orphans a month, there is potential to increase government revenue.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundara has said that he believes that since the monthly salary can be difficult, even half or a weekly or one day's salary cam be given as contribution.

Institutions under the Department of Labour have been given permission to open on the 11th, ensuring strict adherence to the prescribed health guidelines issued to control the spread of COVID – 19 virus. while carrying out their operations.

The Ministry of Labour in a statement said that the Special Trilateral Task Force appointed by the Minister of Labour Relations Dinesh Gunawardenato to protect the workplace from coronavirus has agreed to these arrangements.

The Labour Department insists that social distancing should be maintained and use suitable shifts accordingly.

Payments should be made according to the working hours under the relevant service agreement with the stipulated allowances and salary and if at home until engaged in work 50 percent of the basic salary or a minimum payment of 14, 500 rupees, whichever is higher  should be paid for the period a worker stays at home without work.

Labour Commissioner General, A. Wimalaweera told the Hiru news team that the work of these institutions should be carried out by employing only the required essential staff.

