The Insurance Regulatory Commission has granted permission to three insurance companies to provide compensation to people who die from the coronavirus and for those hospitalized due to the virus.



According to Damayanthi Fernando, Director General of the Insurance Regulatory Commission, these companies are also taking steps to provide insurance policies through mobile phone companies.



The Director General also stated that motor and life insurance policyholders who have not been able to pay their premiums due to the coronavirus have been given a grace period of three months from the due date.