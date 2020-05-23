Corona+infected+persons+increased+to+824

01 more person tested positive for COVID- 19, bringing the total infected in Sri Lanka to 824.6 out of 7 of the infected patients identified yesterday were members of the navy, while the other is a toddler of a naval soldier aged 1 and half years.

The respective naval soldier and his spouse are serving at the Welisara camp and previously their older child was diagnosed with Coronavirus according to the director general of health services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

With the identification of 20 more infected patients last night the total number of infected patients rose to 824.

Meanwhile the navy media unit noted that 2 navy soldiers were amongst those who were discharged from hospitals yesterday.

Accordingly, 14 navy soldiers who were receiving treatment following contraction of the coronavirus have completely recovered and being discharged.

With the effect of Coronavirus, a special flight belonging to Sri Lankan airlines, departed the country today in order to bring back Sri Lankan students in Australia.

It has been reported that the flight departed for Melbourne in order to bring students engaged in academic activities in the country.

Previously action was taken to bring back Sri Lankan students from England and Dubai.

Further, 3 Chinese flights carrying essential medical equipment is to arrive in the country today.

The Chinese embassy announced that 30,000 PCR tests, 15000 personal safety uniforms, and 30000 N95 face masks along with several other medical equipment is expected.