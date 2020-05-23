All measures set to return to normalcy on the 11th - SLTB buses will be deployed for service in Colombo

Under the resumption of the country to normalcy, services in both the government and private sector are to commence on the 11th of May.

Accordingly, services are to resume in accordance with the government and health unit safety guidelines.

Meanwhile, the SLTB says that as requested they are prepared to provide buses for employees reporting to work in the government and private sector.

The deputy superintendent of the driving unit of the SLTB, A.H Panduka noted that as requested by institutions, buses have been deployed in the respective routes.

The superintendent of train services, V.S Polwattage noted that a discussion will be held today regarding train services and a decision will be arrived accordingly.