Germany+celebrate+the+end+of+World+War+II

Residents of Berlin, Germany, will be celebrating today, the end of World War II.

It signalled the liberation of Germany from the Nazi regime.

East Germany, including Berlin, celebrated the end of World War II on May 8, but it was not celebrated after Germany's unification.

Since some West Germans regard it as the date of the German defeat.

However, Berlin has been declared a holiday while many celebrations, including street parties, have been cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

During the Communist regime, East Germany celebrated May 8 as that day of Liberation.