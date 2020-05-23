Ukrainian+aviation+engineers+to+Sri+Lanka

A plane carrying six Ukrainian engineers arrived at the Katunayake airport this morning to repair the Antonov aircraft owned by the Sri Lanka Air Force.

These engineers had been given quarantine certificates in Ukraine, but have been sent back to a tourist hotel in Negombo for quarantine.

After the quarantine, the Ukrainian engineers, will inspect the three Antonov A N 32 series aircrafts of the Sri Lanka Air Force. The three aircrafts that have completed their lifespan will be inspected and transported to Ukraine for complete repairs.

The plane carrying Ukrainian engineers returned to Kiev this morning with 116 Ukrainians on the island who were unable to return home due to the covid-19 global epidemic.