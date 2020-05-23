A wild elephant on the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road (Video)

There was a trafic congestion in the morning with a wild elephant reaching the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road in the Kotaliya area in Manampitiya this morning.
It is reported that this elephant is from the Manampitiya food valley reserve.
Friday, 08 May 2020 - 10:21
There was a trafic congestion in the morning with a wild elephant reaching the Polonnaruwa-Batticaloa main road in the Kotaliya area in Manampitiya this morning.
It is reported that this elephant is from the Manampitiya food valley reserve.
State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More
SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More
In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More