20% of the US workforce lose jobs

Another 3.2 million Americans have applied for unemployment benefits in the past week due to the global epidemic of coronavirus.



Accordingly, 33.3 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the global epidemic since mid-March.



According to foreign reports, it is more than 20 percent of the American workforce.



Nearly 77,000 Americans have died of coronavirus and 1,392,000 are infected. Despite the reopening of some states, the number of Americans losing their jobs continues to rise.



The unemployment rate for Americans is expected to increase by 15 percent this month, from 3.5 percent two months ago, which marked the 50-year low.