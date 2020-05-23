සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Can Covid-19 be sexually transmitted - Research findings

Friday, 08 May 2020 - 16:01

Chinese researchers who tested the sperm of men infected with Covid-19 found a minority had the new coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be sexually transmitted, according to foreign media reports.

The researchers said that while the findings were preliminary, and based on only a small number of infected men, more research is needed to see whether sexual transmission might play a role in the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's not yet clear if coronavirus can spread this way. Finding evidence of virus does not necessarily mean it's infectious.

According to current evidence, COVID-19 virus is primarily transmitted between people through respiratory droplets and contact routes.

According to WHO, droplet transmission occurs when a person is in in close contact (within 1 m) with someone who has respiratory symptoms (e.g., coughing or sneezing) and is therefore at risk of having his/her mucosae (mouth and nose) or conjunctiva (eyes) exposed to potentially infective respiratory droplets. Transmission may also occur through fomites in the immediate environment around the infected person. Therefore, transmission of the COVID-19 virus can occur by direct contact with infected people and indirect contact with surfaces in the immediate environment or with objects used on the infected person (e.g., stethoscope or thermometer). 

WHO further states that there is some evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead to intestinal infection and be present in faeces
