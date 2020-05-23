The+highest+number+of+covid-19+patients+is+still+from+the+Colombo+district

A total number of 824 COVID-19 patients are reported from this country so far and 583 are still receiving treatment at hospitals.

According to the statistics of the Epidemiology Unit, the highest number of patients is reported from the Colombo district.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 24 out of the 27 coronavirus patients discovered yesterday are navy personnel attached to the Welisara camp.

Speaking to our news team he said two family members of navy personnel and another patient who returned from Dubai are among them.

Meanwhile, Laboratory Technicians Union states that 13 PCR tests reports done in the country so far are with flaws.

Union president Ravi Kumudesh told our news team that it is disputable that several persons identified as virus-infected who were announced later had not contracted the virus.

He further said that faulted reports were not issued by government laboratories.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-08| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 824

Recovered and discharged - 240

Active cases - 575

New Cases for the day - 00

Observation in Hospitals – 135

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 32,078

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 07-May 00 tbc 06-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated

**Epidemiology Unit decided to re classify 3 COVID - 19 diagnosed patients on 5th May 2020 as non COVID. Those 3 patients removed from the cumulative total. (06/05/2020, 7.30 P.M)