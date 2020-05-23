The+highest+number+of+covid-19+patients+is+still+from+the+Colombo+district

A total number of 824 COVID-19 patients are reported from this country so far and 583 are still receiving treatment at hospitals.
According to the statistics of the Epidemiology Unit, the highest number of patients is reported from the Colombo district.
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that 24 out of the 27 coronavirus patients discovered yesterday are navy personnel attached to the Welisara camp.
Speaking to our news team he said two family members of navy personnel and another patient who returned from Dubai are among them.
Meanwhile, Laboratory Technicians Union states that 13 PCR tests reports done in the country so far are with flaws.
Union president Ravi Kumudesh told our news team that it is disputable that several persons identified as virus-infected who were announced later had not contracted the virus.
He further said that faulted reports were not issued by government laboratories.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-08| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 824
Recovered and discharged - 240
Active cases - 575
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals – 135
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 32,078
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
07-May
|
00
|
tbc
|
06-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated
**Epidemiology Unit decided to re classify 3 COVID - 19 diagnosed patients on 5th May 2020 as non COVID. Those 3 patients removed from the cumulative total. (06/05/2020, 7.30 P.M)