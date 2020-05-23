Director+of+Kurunegala+Hospital+transferred+for+hindering+coronavirus+prevention+programs

Director of the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital, Dr. Sarath Weerabandara has been transferred to the Health and Indigenous Medicine Service Ministry.

A letter signed by the Ministry Secretary addressed to Dr. Weerabandara states that he was transferred consequent to his action that disrupted the smooth maintenance of coronavirus prevention programs.

However, the director of the Kurunegala teaching hospital, Dr. Weerabandara told the Hiru news team that there is political revenge behind his transfer.

He said that he expects to complain regarding the matter to the Public Service Commission